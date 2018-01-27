Treating and caring for furry felines has long been a calling for Dr. Kim Kees

More Videos 4:11 Spotlight on veterinarian Kim Kees Pause 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:04 Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:26 Stephen Muse discusses new book 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 2:24 Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments 1:48 Plans brewing to convert former dive bar into coffee house Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Job Spotlight focuses this week on Dr. Kim Kees, the veterinarian at All Cats Clinic on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus. She talks about her job, what it's like to work in a day-only clinic, and what cat owners should look for to see if their beloved kitty may be having health problems. (Video by Tony Adams) tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

