Software engineer planning to challenge Rep. Lynch in 2018

A Boston-based software engineer says she plans to challenge Congressman Stephen Lynch if he seeks re-election.
Brianna Wu filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission this week indicating she's planning to run for Lynch's 8th Congressional District seat in 2018.
Wu is lead engineer at the video game company Giant Spacekat. Wu and Lynch are both Democrats.
Wu rose to prominence after becoming a target of Gamergate, which has subjected women in the video-game industry to misogynistic threats after surfacing in the summer of 2014.
Wu faulted Lynch's record on women's rights and said he didn't do enough to stand up to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
Lynch, a former steelworker, was first elected to Congress in 2001. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Wu, a political novice, would face a tough challenge unseating the popular incumbent.
