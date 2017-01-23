Interstate bridge closure will cause 'extreme' delays

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the New Jersey Turnpike authorities say the closure of a major interstate bridge over the Delaware River will likely cause "extreme" delays for commuters.
Commuters should carpool or consider working from home, changing their work hours or use public transit.
Officials have said it will be two weeks before engineers fully understand how badly damaged the bridge is connecting Bucks County on Interstate 276 to Burlington Township in New Jersey.
Workers with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which owns the eastern half of the bridge, spotted a crack in a truss last week.
Severe traffic is expected at all other area river crossings.
Comments