Technology

January 25, 2017 4:56 AM

Bill would substitute coding credit for foreign language

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A bill under consideration in the House of Delegates would allow Virginia high school students to substitute a computer coding credit for any foreign language requirement needed to graduate.

The News Leader reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2k08QA3 ) that the bill would create an exception in cases in which foreign language course credit is required to earn an advanced diploma.

The bill was introduced by Del. Glenn Davis, a Republican from Virginia Beach.

It has been assigned to a House education subcommittee.

Related content

Technology

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Volunteers survey those who most people pass by

View more video

Technology Videos