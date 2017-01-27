New York to keep $170M to expand broadband access

New York state will get to keep $170 million in federal funding for broadband access after all.
The money was originally earmarked for New York but was at risk of going to other states after Verizon declined the money.
A bipartisan group of state officials had urged federal officials not to reallocate the money.
On Thursday Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, both Democrats, and Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins announced that their effort had been successful.
The money will support the expansion of broadband access throughout rural areas of upstate, something that officials say is critical to strengthening the local economy.
