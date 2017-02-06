UNH hosts design, coding event for mobile app

College students from around New Hampshire are working together to improve a mobile app designed to support survivors of sexual assault.
The app, called uSafeNH, provides localized information to students, family members, staff, prospective students and off-campus community members around New Hampshire colleges and universities. On Monday, the University of New Hampshire is hosting an "Idea-A-Thon" for students studying graphic design, software development and other subjects.
Officials describe it as a fast-paced design and coding event in which students of all disciplines will collaborate to create new features for the mobile app. Coaches will be available to help individuals and teams. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: design, code and innovation.
