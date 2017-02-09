Art Rosenfeld, 'godfather' of energy efficiency, dies at 90

Physicist Arthur Rosenfeld, who spearheaded breakthroughs in energy efficiency for lighting, refrigerators, televisions and other electronics while working at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, has died.
Rosenfeld died Jan. 27 at his home in Berkeley, said Lawrence Berkeley National Lab spokeswoman Julie Chao. He was 90.
A native of Alabama, Rosenfeld is credited with creating the energy efficiency field.
He was famous for his detailed calculations, but also for his talent in translating the results into terms that could be easily understood.
A turning point in his career came in 1973 when the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries declared an oil embargo and Rosenfeld decided to calculate how much energy could be saved by turning off unused lights.
He received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation in 2011 — the nation's highest honor for technological achievement — for the development of energy efficient building technologies.
