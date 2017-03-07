Portland to investigate Uber scheme to thwart regulators

Officials in Portland are calling for an investigation into Uber's use of software to identify and reject hails from city code enforcers when it was operating illegally in the city.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/60G1Yf ) the investigation could make public more details of Uber's anti-regulation tactics as the company is asking the state legislature to legalize its business model statewide.
A video by The Oregonian/OregonLive at the time showed code officers' ride requests repeatedly canceled, preventing attempts to fine the company and its drivers.
Uber later suspended its premature launch while the city ironed out a pilot program to allow for its business model. It launched with the city approval in 2015.
An Uber spokesman said Friday that the company has not used the software in Portland since then.
Comments