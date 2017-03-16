Syracuse highlights business development efforts

City officials in Syracuse are highlighting their business development efforts.
Mayor Stephanie Miner will give the keynote address Thursday at a symposium on civic data, innovation, and economic development.
The city is showcasing its partnership with Code for America. The not-for-profit group is dedicated to helping develop government services that are simple, effective and easy to use.
Miner says the work the city has done with Code for America will make development in Syracuse easier.
The event will be held at the city's Museum of Science and Technology.
