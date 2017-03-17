2 regional prisons searched in contraband shakedown

Mississippi correctional officials say a surprise shakedown at two regional prisons has uncovered homemade alcohol, cell phones, cigarettes and suspected illegal drugs among other items.
The Department of Corrections, in a news release, said officers searched the Yazoo County Correctional Facility in Yazoo City and the Holmes-Humphreys County Regional Correctional Facility in Lexington before dawn Thursday.
The homemade alcohol and excessive nuisance contraband was found at the Yazoo facility.
Investigators found the phones, cell phone chargers and batteries, digital scales, cigarette lighters and cigarettes and suspected spice and marijuana at the Holmes County facility.
Inmates caught with contraband face disciplinary action.
Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says the two prisons searched bring to five she's ordered searched this month. Ultimately, she says, all the state's facilities will be searched.
Comments