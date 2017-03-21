Technology

March 21, 2017 6:30 AM

Emergency alert reached some wrong phones, officials say

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Authorities say an emergency alert mistakenly was sent to some wireless phones in eastern Iowa and Polk County.

The message sent around 7:30 p.m. Monday read, "Civil Emergency in this area until 8:45 p.m. EDT" and "Take Shelter Now Polk-County."

But there was no emergency.

A news release from Johnson County Emergency Management says the message was supposed to be a follow-up on a missing person from Johnson County. The message system vendor is investigating how and why the erroneous message was sent and how it reached Polk County towers.

