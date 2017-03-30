Technology

March 30, 2017 2:06 AM

Virginia counties getting grants to expand broadband access

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Five Virginia counties are getting grants to help extend broadband access in rural areas.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office says nearly $945,000 in grants will go to Albemarle, Augusta, Bland, Gloucester and Greensville counties.

The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative is a new program that aims to help communities team up with service providers to expand broadband in underserved areas.

McAuliffe says in a statement that broadband access is an "essential tool" to helping communities attract new business and support its schools and students.

