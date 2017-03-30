Hacker attack on German Parliament may be linked to election

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

2:21 Smoking ban advocate speaks out

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum

1:56 Installing a car seat properly

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'