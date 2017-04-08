Central Iowa library offers patrons mobile Wi-Fi devices

Plenty of libraries offer patrons free connection to internet service. But one in central Iowa will let you take it with you.
The Clive Library in suburban Des Moines is now offering patrons the ability to check out mobile hot spot devices.
Library manager Stephanie Keller says the library sees the offering the mobile Wi-Fi devices as a service to the community. She says people now are "looking for their library to offer options that might not have been considered a few years ago."
The mobile hot spots can be checked out to Clive Library card holders for up to 25 days. The devices use the Sprint Wi-Fi network and can be used for providing internet connections in a variety of applications ranging from vacationers to students.
