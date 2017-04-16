Technology

April 16, 2017 8:43 AM

Scott-proposed merger passes House panel

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A proposed merger of Vermont's information technology operations under the umbrella of a newly-formed Agency of Digital Services will go into effect after a house panel granted its approval.

This would mark the first of Republican Gov. Phil Scott's executive orders on proposed mergers to pass the Democrat-controlled legislature.

The first two proposals, a merger of the state's liquor control and lottery departments and the assimilation of the labor department into the Agency of Commerce were denied by lawmakers.

The executive order will go into effect next week.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose 0:55

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose
Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 2:04

Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park
Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family 3:34

Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family

View More Video

Technology Videos