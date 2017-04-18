Technology

April 18, 2017 10:26 AM

Lawmakers to hold hearing on robot delivery bill

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow delivery robots to traverse Wisconsin sidewalks and crosswalks.

The robots resemble rolling coolers. Technology companies are working to use them to delivery small parcels and groceries to homes.

Republican state Sen. Chris Kapenga has introduced a bill that would regulate the robots. The measure would define robot delivery devices as devices used primarily to transport property on sidewalks and crosswalks, impose an 80-pound weight limit and a 10 mph speed limit and require operators to control or monitor them. The bill would prohibit the devices from traveling on roadways.

Starship Technologies, a European company that's developing delivery robots, has registered in favor of the bill.

The Senate's government operations committee is set to hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard

On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard 4:43

On one year anniversary, Carver High coach remembers David Pollard
Young readers at Girls Inc. talk about their new library at the Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue 2:06

Young readers at Girls Inc. talk about their new library at the Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue
Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard 6:13

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard

View More Video

Technology Videos