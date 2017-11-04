Auburn to host SEC cyber security academic conference

Auburn University will host an academic conference next year focusing on cyber security.
The "Cyber Security: A Shared Responsibility" will be held at the SEC Academic Conference on April 8, Al.com reported . The conference will focus on computer and communication technology along with economic and physical systems controlled by technology.
The conference returns for its second year of showcasing SEC faculty and student research. It will also feature keynote speakers and individuals representing each of the SEC's 14 member universities.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference is "a great opportunity for us to help enrich collaboration among SEC students, faculty and administrators in a critical area of national importance."
Auburn president Steven Leath said the conference's topic is timely and important.
"The nation is facing more and more data breaches that affect all facets of daily life," he said. "Strategic partnerships among universities and industry are vital in developing the technology and policies to protect private information."
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Burgess Jr. is leading the conference's organizing committee. He currently serves as the senior counsel for national security programs, cyber programs and military affairs at Auburn.
