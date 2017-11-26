Nebraska high school student creates body camera holders

A Nebraska high school student has fabricated a metal bracket that lets police officers remove their body cameras and place them on their body shields.
The Kearney Hub reports that Kearney High School senior Ryan Lundell created the device after the Kearney Police Department approached the school's metals instructor about the project.
"I always grew up wondering how stuff works and taking it apart, and that grew into wanting to refine stuff more, like making things easier," Lundell said.
Lundell built several prototypes of the metal bracket and even worked on the project outside of class during his free time.
Never miss a local story.
"Ryan really took the idea and ran with it; this is one of the main reasons I chose Ryan for the project," Moland said.
Cameras are typically worn on officer's uniforms or on their helmets. Pat McLaughlin is the school's resource office and an officer at the police department. He says the cameras view can sometimes be obstructed by other equipment.
Lundell's bracket slides onto body shields and provides a place for officers to put the cameras for a clearer view.
"I think it's fantastic," said officer Kyle Harshbarger. "Anytime we can get firsthand video of what's going on inside, that's going to help the team. It gives us an excellent opportunity for an extra set of eyes on what we're seeing when we go into a structure or use the shield."
Officers trained with the new device during a recent set of their monthly drills.
Lundell may create additional brackets for other types of body shields the department has.
Comments