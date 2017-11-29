Researchers use advanced technology to study child mummy

In this Nov. 27, 2017 photo, Argonne X-ray scientist Jonathan Almer, left, and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine professor Stuart Stock, right, prepare to use high-energy X-ray beams to learn more about the 1,800-year-old mummified remains believed to be a 5-year-old girl in Lemont, Ill. Researchers from Northwestern and Argonne National Laboratory are using advanced technology to unwrap the mysteries of the mummy. They say high-energy beams from a synchrotron will provide molecular information about what is inside. Teresa Crawford AP Photo