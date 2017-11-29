Technology

Price of bitcoin over $10,000 as rally gains pace

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LONDON

The price of bitcoin, the most widely used virtual currency, has risen above $10,000 for the first time, breaking a symbolic threshold in what has been a vertiginous ascent this year.

The cost of buying one bitcoin as measured by the website coindesk.com rose was at $10,673 by morning trading in Europe. At the start of the year, it was valued at about $1,000.

Virtual currencies have been the subject of much debate this year, with the CEO of JPMorgan Chase calling bitcoin a "fraud" but other executives saying it should not be dismissed.

Bitcoin and other virtual currencies were initially used primarily to buy illegal goods and services online. In recent years, they have become a hot investment among speculators.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

    The Springer Opera House is one of the first regional theaters to secure the rights to produce "Newsies," which opens December 1 and runs through December 23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical 1:23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage
Defense attorney to jury: 4:32

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:38

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video