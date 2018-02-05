Russia questions US compliance with key nuke accord

FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2015 file photo, the 39th and final B-52G Stratofortress, tail number 58-0224, accountable under the New START Treaty

Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) with Russia, is shown at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. Russia says it has met the nuclear arsenal limits of a key arms control treaty but has some issues with U.S. compliance. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 was the deadline to verify compliance by both the United States and Russia with the New START treaty signed in 2010.