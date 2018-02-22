Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful

FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Arizona House Majority Leader Steve Montenegro, R-Avondale, speaks during a legislative session at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Two former Republican Arizona lawmakers who are leading candidates to fill a vacant U.S. House seat are embroiled in controversy as Tuesday's special primary election looms. Former state Sen. Steve Montenegro reportedly received racy text messages from a Senate staffer who isn't his wife. Former state Sen. Debbie Lesko is under fire for transferring $50,000 from her old state Senate campaign fund to an independent group backing her congressional election bid. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo