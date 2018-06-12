US Navy leaders strategize with scholars in Rhode Island

A top military commander is asking scholars for bold ideas on how the U.S. Navy can maintain superiority at sea.
Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, addressed the 69th annual Current Strategy Forum at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport on Tuesday.
Scholars from Yale University, Carnegie Mellon University and the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, as well as other universities and think tanks participated.
Richardson addressed China and Russia's exponential increase in maritime activity, adoption of new technologies, and use of information.
He said the U.S. Navy needs to recapture the momentum.
Richardson will soon release new strategic guidance that factors in additional funding.
War College professor John Maurer says the forum is a way for the Navy to interact with brilliant people outside of government.
