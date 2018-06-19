Saudi-led coalition displays Yemeni arms allegedly from Iran

A photographer takes pictures of what officials describe as an Iranian Qasef drone captured on the battlefield in Yemen, during a news conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Officials involved in the Saudi-led campaign against Shiite rebels in Yemen known as Houthis showed journalists on Tuesday materiel captured on the battlefield that they alleged show Iran's hand in arming the rebels. Iran long has denied arming the Houthis, despite reports by the United Nations, Western countries and outside groups linking them to the rebels' arsenal. Jon Gambrell AP Photo