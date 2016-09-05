Labor Day Fair in Seale provides food, entertainment

Jeff Stone believes deer meat made the difference.
The roofer from Ladonia, Ala. won the Chili Cook-Off Monday afternoon during the Old Russell County Courthouse Labor Day Fair in Seale, Ala.
“I used deer sausage instead of ground beef and that gives it a special flavor. That was the key,” Stone said.
He shot the deer himself and did the processing.
“We eat deer about every day,” said the 34-year-old married father of three.
The bell peppers and onions used in his chili came from a home garden. “I grew those myself,” he said.
Stone called the win “awesome” and plans to use the $100 he won for chicken feed.
A large crowd attended on a hot day and found lots of ways to have fun at the annual event.
There were large inflatable slides and bounce houses for the children, as well, as several rides.
The bands Blackberry Possum and Vinyl 45 provided live music and several people put down chairs close to the stage.
Kim Davenport raises alpacas in Eufaula, Ala. and the one she brought with her, whose name was Patience, drew the attention of practically everyone. Mothers held their babies next to the animal for photos.
People walked around the grounds eating a variety of items including turkey legs, corn dogs, fried Oreos, shaved ice and funnel cakes.
While munching on those items, they stopped by booths operated by numerous vendors.
For example, Jim Hunsinger of Seale appeared to be doing a booming business with his Honey Country Lane honey.
Some of the other items available were Amish cheese, birdhouses, leather boots, homemade soy candles, cane syrup, salsa, paintings, knives, jewelry, t-shirts and yard art. Both pickled squash and carrots were available.
“This is just a great event every year,” Stone said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
