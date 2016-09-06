Couple busted for heroin in City Services Center parking deck

A man and woman were arrested and charged with possession of heroin while parked in a car at the City Services Center parking deck on Monday, police report.
Trevor Fryzel-Gordon, 22, and Shannon Powell, 44, were arrested after police caught them in a car in the parking deck at 3000 Macon Road with heroin and drug-related items, according to a police report.
Police observed them pulling into the parking deck and “sitting still for a long time,” police reports state. The police officer walked up to the car, a 2001 Saab 93, and saw the occupants “bent over and moving around a lot.”
The officer told the suspects to stop moving around, but it took her “multiple times to get them to stop,” the report states. The officer said it appeared they were trying to hide something.
When the occupants were ordered out of the car, the officer noticed a wide blue rubber band, like the ones used when drawing blood, fall to the ground. She also saw a hypodermic needle on the floor of the car, the report stated. Both suspect were then arrested and charged with possession of heroin and drug-related items.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments