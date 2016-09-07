Police: Teen struck by train in LaGrange after walking into its path

A 14-year-old boy died after being struck by a train late Tuesday in the area of the Jefferson Street Bridge, according to a press release from the LaGrange Police Department.
Eli Flores of LaGrange was identified as the teen authorities who said was fatally struck after intentionally walking in front of the train, according to officials.
LaGrange police said the Troup County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:13 p.m. Tuesday about an eastbound train detailing in the area of Vernon Road at Gordon Street.
Authorities later learned that someone was struck by a CSX train in the area of Jefferson Street Bridge. At the time, it was traveling from Birmingham, Ala. to Waycross, Ga. with five locomotives, 113 loaded cars carrying various types of freight and 18 empty rail cars.
Police said the conductor performed an emergency breaking procedure after seeing the boy on the tracks, and that led to the derailment. The incident caused five rail cars to derail, said Kristin Seay, a spokeswoman with CSX Corporate Communications.
Three of the cars were empty, one of them was carrying timber and the other was loaded with molten sulfur. None of the products spilled, Seay confirmed.
“Ultimately, it was determined that there was a 14-year-old juvenile who had apparently purposefully walked into the line of the train and was struck and killed near the Jefferson Street Bridge,” police said. “Only the coroner can rule it as a suicide, but the evidence at this time indicates that this was an intentional act by the victim.”
Seay said first responders and CSX personnel are still clearing the scene, but the rail cars that were involved were removed from the area overnight.
Vernon Street remains closed as officials continue to investigate.
“CSX's sympathies are with those affected by this tragic accident,” Seay wrote in a news release. “We appreciate the LaGrange community's patience as we work to restore the area.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
