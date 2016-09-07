Phenix City Council appoints two new school board members

Phenix City Council appointed two new members of the city’s school board to replace two members who recently resigned.
Council appointed Patricia Alexander, a retired veteran educator, and Brady Baird, a United Methodist pastor, to replace Cordelia Moffett and Rick Carpenter, who recently resigned from the board.
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said both new members of the board are well qualified to serve in leadership positions in education.
“Patricia Alexander is well qualified. She is a retired educator who taught for 37 years,” Lowe said. “She is heavily involved in this community and she knows about education. With her experience and her passion for education, she is well qualified.
While Baird, the pastor of Summerville United Methodist Church, doesn’t have the education experience, Lowe said he thinks he will be a good leader on the board.
“He is a good administrator and knows how things should be done,” Lowe said. “He knows the process, that the job of a board member is to make policy decisions, not to get into the day-to-day operations. That’s where problems can occur, and he understands that.”
Baird was elected unanimously. Alexander’s vote was 3-2, with Councilmen Johnny Barfield and Jim Cannon opposing her appointment.
Baird, 31, said he sees being on the school board as a way to serve the community.
“Serving on the school board give s me an opportunity to serve and give back to my community in a way that I believe is beneficial to the community,” Baird said. “We want to see the Phenix City school system continue to move in the right direction by furthering our ability to capitalize on the STEM program and offering all students the very best education we possibly can.”
Alexander could not be reached for comment.
Moffett, who did not give a reason for her resignation, served less than four months after being appointed May 18 to replace Zara Parham, who also resigned without a public explanation.
Carpenter, a real estate agent, said in an Aug. 24 resignation letter that he resigned to “dedicate more time and focus on meeting the needs of my family and my business customers.”
The council appoints school board members to five-year terms, and the board elects its officers. Carpenter was the board’s president for only three months and served as a board member for four years.
The board’s vice president, Paul Stamp, was elevated to president and will serve the remainder of president’s one-year term, until May. Mesha Patrick was unanimously elected as the new vice president last month.
The board voted in May to have Carpenter and Stamp replace Brad Baker and Kelvin Redd, respectively, as president and vice president, one month after the city council denied Baker and Redd their requests to be reappointed to second terms.
Reporter Mark Rice contributed to this report.
