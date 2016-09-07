Man killed at barbecue worked at Northside High

As Northside High School students and faculty were mourning the loss of a student over the weekend, they were also forced to say goodbye to a staff member.
On Tuesday, Joseph Davis, one of the school’s three custodians, died from injuries he suffered in an assault during a Labor Day barbecue on Bond Avenue, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Merrick Emory Redding has been charged with murder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said in a news release Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case or Redding’s location should call 911 or Cpl. Donna Baker at 706-225-4047.
Davis had been working at Northside High since last school year.
“He did such an incredible job with us here,” Northside principal Marty Richburg said. “He was personable. He was likable. He did his job well, worked extremely hard.”
