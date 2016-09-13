University System Chancellor Hank Huckaby receives Blanchard award

University System of Georgia Chancellor Hank Huckaby was honored Monday night with the Blanchard Award for Outstanding Stewardship and Ethics in Business Award.
The award, named for retired Synovus Chairman Jim Blanchard, was given during the Blanchard Leadership Forum at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.
Huckaby said it was special to receive an honor named for Blanchard.
“You don’t have to tell me the Jimmy Blanchard story,” Huckaby said. “I have watched him live it in a way for everybody to see. Jimmy we are thankful for what you have done.”
Hubkaby was appointed to lead the University System of Georgia in May 2011. He oversees 29 public colleges and universities with a $8.1 billion annual budget and more than 47,000 faculty and staff fulfilling the teaching, research and public service mission to approximately 318,164 students. The Georgia Public Library System and the Georgia Archives are also part of the University System.
