Council approves land swap with school district

Columbus Council has unanimously approved a land swap with the Muscogee County School District which will give the school district property upon which to expand and the city land to use for transportation and recreational purposes.
The land swap will cede city property on Fort Benning and Cusseta Roads to the school district in exchange for property on Buena Vista Road and Alexander Street. Because the city property is valued at almost $1.5 million and the school district property at almost $700,000, the school district will also pay the city almost $750,000 to cover the difference, city documents show.
That money would then be placed in an Enterprise Zone fund to be used for south Columbus redevelopment projects.
The school district property at 1125 Alexander Street currently has a reversionary clause stating it must be used for educational purposes only. Once the contracts for the swap are signed, the school district will have 180 days to get the clause removed or it will revert to the district’s ownership and the district will then pay the city $506,000 to cover the balance. If the clause is removed and it stays in the city’s hands, the land could be used to expand the Pop Austin Recreation facility, which is adjacent to the land.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments