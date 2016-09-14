Civic Center Director Ross Horner selected to lead Uptown Columbus, BID

0:53 "Where's your attorney?" Hearing postponed for suspect in Labor Day barbecue killing Pause

1:38 Sunday Interview: Access to safe playgrounds key part of reducing childhood obesity

0:42 Phenix City woman describes her first experience at White Water Classic

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:46 Sideline Superstars: Costumes put spotlight on Northside Patriots' school spirit

1:01 Ulysses Wiggins sentenced to 30 years in prison

1:42 An in-school restaurant offers high schoolers real business experience

2:05 Sideline Superstars: A band creates friendship between two drum majors

1:15 Defense attorney says he has videotape evidence that his client was not at the scene of Deonn Carter shooting

1:31 Sewing a Love for Learning: Columbus family establishes college scholarship fund