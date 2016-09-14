Co-owner of business damaged by fire says it's a "...place that gave life to a lot of people, to us."

The House of Ma'at massage therapy business on 15th Avenue caught fire around midnight.
Kara Edgerson The Ledger-Enquirer

Latest News

Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

Staff Sgt. John Joss is one of the four active-duty Army soldiers who is about to compete in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. As a result of an ambush in Iraq, he lost a portion of his leg in 2007. But he decided to keep serving. Joss said a U.S. Marksmanship soldier inspired him to represent the nation and shoot competitively while he was undergoing rehabilitation. After he started competitive shooting, he rose up quickly to international stages, winning fifth place in 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 at the 2013 World Cup. He also won a silver medal for 50m Rifle Prone SH1 at the 2015 IPC World Cup. This time, Joss aims for the gold medal at the Paralympics. “If you are not going there to win, you shouldn’t be going,” he said. He will compete in 10m Air Rifle Prone on Sep. 10 and Mixed 50m Rifle Prone on Sept. 14.

Local

Sewing a Love for Learning: Columbus family establishes college scholarship fund

Descendants of mill workers, Jeanette and Gene Craig were the first in their families to graduate from college. That enabled them to become dedicated educators with a combined 70 years of service in the Muscogee County School District before they retired in 1995. Now, thanks to the Craig family’s generosity, more folks have the chance to pursue higher education.

Crime

Phenix City police need your help identifying this man

The Phenix City Police Department needs your help identifying the man in this surveillance video. He is wanted for questioning regarding a recent theft. The Phenix City Police Department said the incident happened between 10 and 10:40 a.m. Aug. 23 at a residence in the 900 block of Sanford Road. Two windows with a total value of approximately $300 were stolen. Contact the Phenix City Police Investigations Div. at (334) 448-2813 or (334) 448-2825 with information. You do not have to reveal your name.

