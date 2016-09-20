Local

September 20, 2016 4:52 PM

Military will be able to get free ticket to rock concert with purchase

By Larry Gierer

Promoter Mike Blackwell says anyone with a military I.D. on Friday will be able to get a free ticket with the purchase of a ticket to the Make America Rock Again concert at the Columbus Civic Center.

Tickets are $37.50 for the show that is Sunday at 8 p.m.

The show features the rock bands, Trapt, Saliva, Saving Abel, Alien Ant Farm, Crazytown and 12 Stones and Trantic.

The box office is open Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

There will be a $5 parking fee at the show.

