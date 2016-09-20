Two sides of ‘Thaw the Freeze’ considered at forum

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause

1:12 Fort Middle School celebrates being one of six schools in Georgia honored for customer service.

2:13 A woman celebrates 104th birthday in Columbus

3:01 "Voice above the crowd" paints pictures for football nights

2:12 Jordan High reaches semifinals in national automotive contest

0:33 Co-owner of business damaged by fire says it's a "...place that gave life to a lot of people, to us."

2:31 Central High opens first educational greenhouse

0:53 "Where's your attorney?" Hearing postponed for suspect in Labor Day barbecue killing

1:38 Sunday Interview: Access to safe playgrounds key part of reducing childhood obesity

0:42 Phenix City woman describes her first experience at White Water Classic