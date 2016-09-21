Official releases name of Mississippi man killed in Macon County wreck

Authorities have identified Dallas Hamilton of Laurel, Miss. as the man who died early this morning following a two-vehicle crash in Macon County on U.S. 80., according to a news release from the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency.
Hamilton, 60, was killed when the 2013 Ford pickup he was driving collided with a 2015 Mack tractor-trailer. The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. this morning on Highway 80 at the 185 mile marker, 15 miles east of Tuskegee.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, which caught fire, was not injured.
No further information about the wreck is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
The road is expected to be reopened around 4 p.m. today, according to the release.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
