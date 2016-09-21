Local

September 21, 2016 3:54 PM

Official releases name of Mississippi man killed in Macon County wreck

By Sarah Robinson

Officials

Authorities have identified Dallas Hamilton of Laurel, Miss. as the man who died early this morning following a two-vehicle crash in Macon County on U.S. 80., according to a news release from the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency.

Hamilton, 60, was killed when the 2013 Ford pickup he was driving collided with a 2015 Mack tractor-trailer. The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. this morning on Highway 80 at the 185 mile marker, 15 miles east of Tuskegee.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, which caught fire, was not injured.

No further information about the wreck is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

The road is expected to be reopened around 4 p.m. today, according to the release.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

