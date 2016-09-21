Sneak Peek: Musical comedy featuring singing and dancing kicks off fall season at Springer

The Springer Opera House opens its fall season with "Sister Act," the broadway musical adapted from the Whoopi Goldberg movie.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Latest News

"Voice above the crowd" paints pictures for football nights

Over almost 30 years of his sports announcing career, Tim Marshall said he has announced at least 500 high school football game. “At the stadium, I am the voice above the crowd. People cannot see me, but I can see them.” Marshall said, “They can hear me and I can paint a picture for them.” Marshall said one thing that keeps him going is the excitement he sees in players and audiences when he calls a name. Fame is not of Marshall’s concern, he said as long as feels he makes the people at games feel good, he feels he has achieved his goal.

Crime

"Where's your attorney?" Hearing postponed for suspect in Labor Day barbecue killing

The preliminary hearing for the man suspected of killing a Northside High School janitor at a Labor Day barbecue was postponed. Merrick Emory Redding, 51, was scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m. The judge postponed the hearing until Wednesday at 9 a.m. Redding turned himself in to Columbus police Monday night. He is accused of striking Joseph Davis unconscious at a Labor Day barbecue on Bond Avenue. Davis, 47, was taken to Midtown Medical Center and later airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where he was treated for intercranial bleeding. He died the next morning.

Latest News

Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

Staff Sgt. John Joss is one of the four active-duty Army soldiers who is about to compete in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. As a result of an ambush in Iraq, he lost a portion of his leg in 2007. But he decided to keep serving. Joss said a U.S. Marksmanship soldier inspired him to represent the nation and shoot competitively while he was undergoing rehabilitation. After he started competitive shooting, he rose up quickly to international stages, winning fifth place in 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 at the 2013 World Cup. He also won a silver medal for 50m Rifle Prone SH1 at the 2015 IPC World Cup. This time, Joss aims for the gold medal at the Paralympics. “If you are not going there to win, you shouldn’t be going,” he said. He will compete in 10m Air Rifle Prone on Sep. 10 and Mixed 50m Rifle Prone on Sept. 14.

