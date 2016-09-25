Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Band Festival

Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
photo@ledger-enquirer.com