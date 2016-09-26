Around Town: Health Fair, Autisim Walk, Community Meeting

Household Recycling Project
The 2016 Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronic Equipment Recycling Project will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the CCG Recycling Warehouse, #25 22nd St. (across from Dolly Madison.) Items that will be collected:
▪ Paint and solvents: Latex paint, oil-based paint, furniture strippers, paint thinners, etc.
▪ Lawn care chemicals: Fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, bug spray, etc.
▪ Cleaning products: Bleach or products containing bleach, ammonia or ammonia-based products, all-purpose cleaners, furniture polish, spot removers, scouring powder, oven cleaner, bath cleaners, etc.
▪ Automotive products: Motor oil, oil filters, gasoline, anti-freeze, lubricants, car batteries, brake fluid, transmission fluid, car wax, metal polish, etc.
▪ Electronic equipment: Computers, printers, fax machines, copiers and consumer electronics. NO televisions. Those can be dropped off at Best Buy, 2925 Manchester Expressway.
In addition to waste collection, River Mill Data Management will be on site to shred personal papers.
Health Fair
Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will host a Health Fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. There will be health information and free screenings for blood pressure, spine/joint, foot, blood sugar, vision and more. There will be snacks, drinks and prizes. The event will be held at the church, 3000 12th Avenue.
Dinner and Charity Gala
The Urban League’s 20th Annual Equal Opportunity Day Awards Dinner and Black-Tie Gala will be held Saturday at the Trade Center. The reception and silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner at 7:30 p.m. The keynote speaker will be the nationally esteemed Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme of the event is “Empowered to Realize the Dream of Unity and Economic Equality for All.” Go to http://ul-columbusga.iamempowered.com for ticket information or call 706-681-4306.
Hope for Autism Walk and Family Day
This family-friendly community event supports the families of the Chattahoochee Valley affected by autism. The event will be held 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday at North Highland Assembly of God, 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. and includes a one-mile walk, arts and crafts, food, autism resources and other events including a petting zoo, pony rides, climbing wall, bouncy house and more. All proceeds will stay in the Chattahoochee Valley. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and a team of four is $45 plus $18 for each additional member. Pre-registration is suggested and every effort will be made to guarantee your pre-ordered t-shirt sizes. Go to www.eventbrite.com to register or for more information.
Winterfield Community Improvement Meeting
City Manager Isaiah Hugley will host a community meeting 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 242 Kendrick Avenue. The purpose of the meeting is to update citizens and business owners in the Winterfield community of the progress and ongoing work of CCG services in the area. CCG Department Managers will give brief progress reports on the status of work completed by each department, as well as address any concerns regarding the cleanup efforts. Call 706-225-4008 for additional information.
Comments