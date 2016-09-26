Crews begin work on Talbotton Road widening this week

Work is getting underway this week on the project to widen Talbotton Road.
Robinson Paving began sidewalk demolition work on Talbotton Monday morning and will continue through Friday, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation release.
Crews are removing the sidewalk between Center Street and Midland Avenue. Eastbound traffic has been shifted to the left in order for the contractor to work daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Talbotton Road widening project is needed to provide improved travel for local traffic and collector traffic from other arterial roadways and to accommodate current and future traffic volumes.
The project will reconstruct Talbotton/Warm Springs Road from two-lanes to four-lanes with a raised median, sidewalks, and curb and gutter. The project begins at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 7th Avenue, follows the existing alignment and terminates just beyond the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue.
The project is expected to take five years to complete and will be built in two phases.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
