Downtown Columbus oasis

Mike Daniel has turned a downtown Columbus sidewalk into an urban garden that makes people want to stop and soak in the beauty.
Injured officer gets surprise visit from brothers in blue and signed football from college football program

Alabama law enforcement officers joined forces with Willie Slater, head football coach at Tuskegee University, to lend support, offer encouragement, and deliver a signed football from Tuskegee University to Sgt. Robert Lambert of Phenix City Police Department, who recently was injured on duty while escorting the Tuskegee football team after the Whitewater Classic football game in Phenix City.

Sideline Superstars: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

Aaliyah Redding, a ninth-grader at Shaw High School, said she has loved cheerleading since she was little. Despite her disability, she wants to prove that she can cheer as others do. She has passed every tryout since sixth grade, and now she is a cheerleader at Shaw. Her teammates say that Redding brings positive energy and new moves. Her coach, Katrina Shingles, jokes that Redding is the “team bully" since she leads the team and keeps everyone in line.

"Voice above the crowd" paints pictures for football nights

Over almost 30 years of his sports announcing career, Tim Marshall said he has announced at least 500 high school football game. “At the stadium, I am the voice above the crowd. People cannot see me, but I can see them.” Marshall said, “They can hear me and I can paint a picture for them.” Marshall said one thing that keeps him going is the excitement he sees in players and audiences when he calls a name. Fame is not of Marshall’s concern, he said as long as feels he makes the people at games feel good, he feels he has achieved his goal.

