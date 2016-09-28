Does the Muscogee County School Board have a 'hostile' environment?

During a home invasion, a Gwinnett, Ga., homeowner dashes out of her room, fires several shots at armed intruders. Two escape and one is killed. Dramatic surveillance footage was released by the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Alabama law enforcement officers joined forces with Willie Slater, head football coach at Tuskegee University, to lend support, offer encouragement, and deliver a signed football from Tuskegee University to Sgt. Robert Lambert of Phenix City Police Department, who recently was injured on duty while escorting the Tuskegee football team after the Whitewater Classic football game in Phenix City.
Aaliyah Redding, a ninth-grader at Shaw High School, said she has loved cheerleading since she was little. Despite her disability, she wants to prove that she can cheer as others do. She has passed every tryout since sixth grade, and now she is a cheerleader at Shaw. Her teammates say that Redding brings positive energy and new moves. Her coach, Katrina Shingles, jokes that Redding is the “team bully" since she leads the team and keeps everyone in line.
Eight eighth-graders are the first recipients in the Muscogee County School District of the four-year-old state program that selects students based on financial need and demonstrated ability to succeed.