‘The Price is Right Live!’ is coming to Columbus

Tickets for “The Price is Right Live!” at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts go on sale Friday.
The interactive stage show will be in Columbus on March 30.
Some audience members will the chance to “come on down” and win prizes such as appliances, vacations and, maybe even a car, playing the games seen on the popular television game show such as Plinko, Cliffhangers and Punch-a-Bunch.
Tickets for the show range from $39 to $55.
The box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. For more information visit www.rivercenter.org.
