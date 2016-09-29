Jeff Foxworthy to speak at Columbus event

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is coming to Columbus.
The comedian will be the guest speaker at the annual “Giving Childhood a Chance” luncheon at noon on Oct. 11, hosted by the Methodist Home for Children and Youth. The luncheon will be held at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.
Proceeds will benefit Our House at Carpenter’s Way, a ministry of The Methodist Home for Children and Youth. The home provides residential care and support throughout South Georgia for boys and girls who have been abused and neglected.
To reserve seats for this event, visit www.TheMethodistHome.org/events. Tickets are $50, according to the website. For more information, contact Lacey Meador, events manager, at (478) 751-2898 or Lacey.Meador@TheMethodistHome.org.
Founded in 1872 in Macon, Ga., The Methodist Home serves children, youth and families in crisis. Residential campuses serve 130 youth across Georgia, including Americus, Columbus, Macon, St. Marys, Valdosta and Waverly Hall. The Home also serves another 400 families annually with community-based services through its Lighthouse for Families program.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
