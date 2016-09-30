Girls Inc. names Kolb Center after Dorothy Hyatt

Dorothy Hyatt spent 40 years as executive director of Girls Inc. Columbus before retiring earlier this year.
Now, the organization’s Kolb Center is being renamed in her honor.
Girls Inc. Board President Chris Bone announced the name-change on Thursday at Hyatt’s retirement party held at the St. Luke Ministry Center. About 300 people showed up for the occasion, including many of the girls that Hyatt served over the years.
Hyatt stood on stage while well-wishers showered her with accolades. The gifts she received included a trip to a destination of her choice and a caricature. And then Bone surprised her with the big announcement about the Kolb Center, located at 4637 Kolb Ave.
“I am pleased to announce that in recognition of your life-long commitment to Girls Inc. and as a token of our deep gratitude to your service, your devotion to the community and this organization, that from this point forward we’re renaming the Kolb Center as the Dorothy Hyatt Center,” she said.
With that, Bone unveiled a large photo of the Kolb Center with the name-change, and Hyatt broke into tears. She said later that she was speechless and considered it a great honor.
Hyatt grew up in the Beallwood neighborhood, not far from the Kolb Avenue center. Her mother was a mill worker who struggled to raise her children in a single-parent home. Hyatt often tells the story of how she lied about her age to get into the Girls Inc. program when she was four years old. She says it made a difference in her life.
“That was literally my home away from home,” she said last year in a Ledger-Enquirer interview. “It was just amazing. Those women there shaped me into who I am today.”
With scholarships from the Girls Club, Hyatt earned her bachelor degree from Troy State University. When she graduated in 1976 she returned to work at what was then called “The Girls Club” as a program director at the now defunct Garrard Center on Clover Lane. She became executive director of the organization in 1981.
Under Hyatt’s leadership, the organization adapted to meet the changing needs of girls in the local community, moving the focus from traditional programs such as sewing and cooking to summer theater, robotics, sports and academics. During her tenure, she led the organization’s first-ever capital campaign that resulted in the construction of the Baker Center on Levy Road in 2000, which at the the time was a state-of-the-art facility.
At the retirement celebration, Hyatt received many tributes. Elaine Gillespie spoke on behalf of Congressman Sanford Bishop and Judy Tucker represented Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. State Rep. Debbie Buckner also made remarks, as well as Judy Vredenburgh, president of Girls Inc. National, who made her presentation by video.
Two Girls Inc. alumna, Caroline Henley and Geniquiya Merideth, spoke about the impact that Hyatt had on their lives. Merideth is now a senior education major at Albany State University, where she is currently the reigning Miss Albany State. Henley, who made her presentation on video, is now an electrical engineer living in Washington, D.C.
“One element that never changed over the years was Mrs. Hyatt’s commitment to ensuring post-secondary educational opportunities for girls,” the organization wrote in a news release. “In 2016, Girls Inc. provided $18,000 in scholarships to 13 girls from the Chattahoochee Valley.”
