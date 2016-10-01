Thousands swarm the valley for 22nd annual Help the Hooch Cleanup

Armed with gloves and black garbage bags, about 20 Northside High School students converged on Lake Oliver Marina early Saturday for the 22nd Annual Help the Hooch Watershed Cleanup.
The event, sponsored by the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, included area schools, civic groups, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, church groups and others totaling about 8,000 volunteers. At the end of the cleanup, an estimated 2,000 volunteers were at Woodruff Riverfront Park on Bay Avenue in Columbus for a free lunch, t-shirts and games for children.
Anna Mion, a sponsor of the National Honor Society at Northside, led students along the banks of Lake Oliver to cleanup discarded fishing line, beer bottles, soda cans, cardboard and even a tire. The lake has been the cleanup location for Mion and her students for the last 10 years.
“It’s a little frustrating that there is a need for us every year, but you also feel good that you can count on us to keep this spot clean,” she said. “That feels good.”
Josh Sayers, a 17-year-old senior at Northside, was among a couple of volunteers wearing rubber boots to enter the lake. “We aren’t just here to clean the surface,” he said. “We’re here to clean the water. We have to get in the water sometimes to get the water clean.”
Sayers realizes the need for a clean environment for wildlife. “It’s definitely good to see how cleaner it looks from all the work we’ve done today,” he said. “I know a lot of wildlife is eating this trash, and it’s killing them. We have found a turtle that possibly could have died from this trash.”
For four hours during the cleanup, the Columbus Consolidated Government accepted hazardous household waste and electronics for recycling at its 25 22nd Ave. warehouse. Items included paint, solvents, cleaning products, automotive products along with computers, fax machines, copiers and printers.
Jim Messner of Columbus unloaded solvents and weed killers. “I’m glad I remembered to come on down,” he said. “This is my first time, actually.”
Some of the items had been around for several years and started leaking at the bottom, Messner said.
Scott Shaw, vice president of sales at MXI Environmental Services said residents were bringing mostly latex paint for recycling. “What you’re going to have primarily is a lot of paint and paint-related materials, 80 percent of the material,” he said.
Shaw said the Abingdon, Va., based-company strives to recycle everything, including antifreeze, oils and other materials such as batteries and lamps. “Everything that doesn’t recycle either goes to incineration or neutralization,” he said. “It’s either recycled or disposed of according to the law.”
With help from Keep Columbus Beautiful, Shaw said most people realize what they are bringing for disposal and the adverse effects on the environment. “That is the message,” he said. “Reduce, reuse, recycle is important.”
Operating up to 50 weeks a year, Shaw said the company is still collecting DDT and Chlordane, two banned pesticides, at waste recycling programs. During the course of the cleanup, Shaw said it wouldn’t shock him if the pesticides were dropped off. “We receive that material here,” he said. “We keep it out of the water supply.”
Tannis Danley, chair of the volunteer committee for the event, said about 2,000 of the 8,000 volunteers came to the Woodruff Riverfront Park for the Watershed Festival. The festival was a way to thank the volunteers. “We had people all along the Riverwalk and Rotary Park and just any where the watershed is located, we had folks cleaning up,”she said.
The cleanup of the Middle Chattahoochee Watershed stretches from Lake West Point in Georgia south to Lake Eufaula in Alabama. It includes two states and covers 17 counties. Residents rely on the river system either for drinking water, recreation or commerce and development, she said.
“It’s our river. It’s our resource,” Danley said. “I would love to see us all out here. I am very pleased this year.”
