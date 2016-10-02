New houses bring purrs and meows from furry residents

Brookstone teacher Becky Kenimer and her seventh grade STEM class delivered five "cat houses" to PAWS Humane Friday morning. The Students, working in teams of two, began by researching the types of structures cats enjoy. Next, they designed the houses, sketched pictures based on their plans, decided the best materials needed to build their projects, and searched Brookstone's campus for cardboard and other recyclable material before building the houses.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Miracle Riders honor civic leader with donation to Girls Inc.

Scott Ressmeyer announced Tuesday that Scott and the Miracle Riders are making a $5,000 donation to Girls Inc. to honor Wanda Amos for her years of community service and support of Girls Inc. The money will help Girls Inc. expand their swimming-lesson program so more girls can learn to swim.

