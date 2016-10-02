New houses bring purrs and meows from furry residents

Brookstone teacher Becky Kenimer and her seventh grade STEM class delivered five "cat houses" to PAWS Humane Friday morning. The Students, working in teams of two, began by researching the types of structures cats enjoy. Next, they designed the houses, sketched pictures based on their plans, decided the best materials needed to build their projects, and searched Brookstone's campus for cardboard and other recyclable material before building the houses.