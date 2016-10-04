Blake Shelton, Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to Auburn

Country star Blake Shelton will be giving a concert in Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on April 22.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini and David Ray will also appear with Shelton.
It’s the second Music and Miracles show sponsored by the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation to raise money for cancer research.
Last year, Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert performed.
Shelton has been named the Country Music Association’s vocalist of the year five times and has 22 songs reach No. 1 on the charts.
Thomas Rhett has had a successful career since his debut album, “It Goes Like This,” spawned five Top 40 hits and three that hit No. 1.
In 2015, Ballerini received BillBoard’s “rising star” award at the 2015 Women in Music event.
Lynyrd Skynyrd has sold more than 30 million albums and is best known for its hit song “Sweet Home Alabama.”
Tickets go on sale Tuesday and range in price from $49 to $244. For information, go to www.musicandmiracles2017.com or go to its Facebook page.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments