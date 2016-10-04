Brookstone and Pacelli battled on the gridiron Friday night for the Broocelli Jug. There were, however, other bragging rights on the line. During the week leading up to Friday's game, both schools were battling to win Chick-fil-A's Pacelli vs. Brookstone Spirit Week Contest! Who won? Brookstone won. Watch the video to see the winning school's reaction when it was announced during the first half.
This football season, Harris County High students bring back the school's Noise Boys tradition after three years of suspension. The Noise Boys are known for painting their entire upper bodies and cheering crowds at football games. Meet the ten Noise Boys who come together and take on the mission.
Scott Ressmeyer announced Tuesday that Scott and the Miracle Riders are making a $5,000 donation to Girls Inc. to honor Wanda Amos for her years of community service and support of Girls Inc. The money will help Girls Inc. expand their swimming-lesson program so more girls can learn to swim.
During a home invasion, a Gwinnett, Ga., homeowner dashes out of her room, fires several shots at armed intruders. Two escape and one is killed. Dramatic surveillance footage was released by the Gwinnett County Police Department.