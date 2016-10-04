New sculpture "takes flight" on Broadway

A new sculpture, "Inquisitive Eagle" by Gregory Johnson, graces the sculpture walk on Broadway in downtown Columbus, Georgia.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Who can eat more chicken? Brookstone, or Pacelli?

Brookstone and Pacelli battled on the gridiron Friday night for the Broocelli Jug. There were, however, other bragging rights on the line. During the week leading up to Friday's game, both schools were battling to win Chick-fil-A's Pacelli vs. Brookstone Spirit Week Contest! Who won? Brookstone won. Watch the video to see the winning school's reaction when it was announced during the first half.

Local

Miracle Riders honor civic leader with donation to Girls Inc.

Scott Ressmeyer announced Tuesday that Scott and the Miracle Riders are making a $5,000 donation to Girls Inc. to honor Wanda Amos for her years of community service and support of Girls Inc. The money will help Girls Inc. expand their swimming-lesson program so more girls can learn to swim.

