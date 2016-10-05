Hurricane should have little impact in Columbus, but ...

Though Hurricane Matthew is far from Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley is not expected to be significantly impacted by the storm, local first responders and utility company employees are preparing to help if needed.
On Wednesday, the storm was pounding the Bahamas and taking direct aim on the southeastern United States.
The current forecast calls for the hurricane to hit southeast Florida on Thursday through early Friday; northeastern Florida and the Georgia coast on Friday through early Saturday; and South Carolina on Saturday into Saturday night. Winds from this storm in the impacted areas could be up to 130 miles per hour, according to forecasts.
The Columbus Fire and EMS search and rescue team, one of seven statewide and three with a water rescue component, has been placed on alert by the Georgia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said Assistant Chief Robert Futrell.
The team of 35 firefighters and emergency medical personnel is preparing to go to the Georgia Coast if needed, Futrell said. The majority of the team comes from the Columbus department, but there are also personnel from LaGrange, Auburn, Ala., Fort Benning and Phenix City.
“Any time there is a potential hurricane or flooding, we are put on alert,” Futrell said. “We don’t anticipate anything happening until Friday or Saturday, but we have our bags packed and our equipment ready.”
Georgia Power Co. has activated its storm center in Atlanta, said local spokesman Robert Watkins. As many as 30 local power company employees could be sent into the area hit by the storm to help restore service, Watkins said.
“We will keep enough here to address any issues that arise here,” Watkins said.
That does not look like it will be a problem. The forecast for the weekend in Columbus is ideal, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Willis.
“Columbus should not be impacted at all,” Willis said. “The only thing you might see is a breeze.”
The high temperature on Friday is expected to be 83 and it will reach 88 on Saturday, Willis said.
One Columbus hotel company said those leaving the Georgia and Florida coast will not find a lot of rooms in the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend. RAM Hotels owns six hotels in Columbus and Phenix City and they are mostly booked because of events, including the Tuskegee-Morehouse football game, said Mitesh Patel, RAM executive vice president.
“We have not seen a significant impact for this weekend,” Patel said. “But there is a limited supply of rooms in Columbus this weekend.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
